Six IPS officers in Telangana get promotions

Hyderabad: The State government has promoted six IPS officers of the 2006 batch P Sumathi, Srinivasulu, Venkateshwara Rao, Karthikeya, Ramesh Naidu and V Satyanarayana were promoted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Orders in this regard were issued on Wednesday. On promotion, IPS officer Kartikeya is posted as Nizamabad Commissioner of Police while K. Ramesh Naidu is posted as Deputy Director of the Raj Bhahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy (RBVRR TSPA) and V. Satyanarayana as Ramagundam Commissioner of Police.

Venkateswar Rao has been appointed as Cyberabad Joint Police Commissioner and as Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) while B. Sumathi and M. Srinivasulu were posted as DIG, Crime Investigation Department (CID).

