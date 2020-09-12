Six more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, 250 new cases

Chandigarh: Chandigarh reported six more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 89 in the Union territory on Saturday.

The infection tally jumped to 7,542 with 250 new coronavirus cases, as per the medical bulletin.

The fresh coronavirus cases included a five-day-old child, as per the bulletin.

The new COVID-19 cases were found in several areas including Sectors 1, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, Daria, Dhanas and Hallo Majra.

There are 2,586 active cases in the city as of now.

A total 264 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 4,864 people have been cured so far, according to the bulletin.

A total of 47,306 samples have been taken for testing so far with 39,483 testing negative while reports of 169 samples are still awaited, as per the bulletin.

Source: PTI