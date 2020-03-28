Six more test coronavirus positive in Gujarat, count now 53

Ahmedabad: With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the number of such cases in the state has risen to 53, an official said on Saturday.

The six new cases were reported since Friday evening, the official said.

“As many as six new cases were reported since last evening, taking the number of such cases in the state to 53,” Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Three COVID-19 patients have so far died in the state- one each in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.