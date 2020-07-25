Six more ‘The Walking Dead’ stars join cast of ‘Invincible’ series

Washington D.C.: A total of six actors from the currently running show ‘The Walking Dead’ has joined the cast of ‘Invincible’ — an upcoming animated series at Amazon.

The forthcoming show is based on the comic book of the same name by the 2010 released horror show ‘The Walking Dead’ creator Robert Kirkman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has recruited Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand, and Sonequa Martin-Green to join its voice cast. All of them are affiliated with the now-running zombie series.

The 38-year-old actor, Cohen’s casting in the series will reunite her with her former ‘Walking Dead’ on-screen husband Steven Yeun. The six new cast members also join the already announced actor Khary Payton on ‘Invincible’.

The coming series follows the adventures of Mark Grayson, the son of the most powerful superhero on Earth who develops his own powers and takes on a mission to save humankind.

‘Invincible’ is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year, however, an official release date has yet to be announced.

