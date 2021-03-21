Six states accounts for 77.7 pc of India’s fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states in the country accounted for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours.

A total of 43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours. 83.14 per cent of the new cases are from six states.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126 followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths.

Eight states/UTs — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana among the top five districts contributing maximum to the new cases.

Over 4.4 crore (4,46,03,841) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,25,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 77,79,985 Health Care Workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 48,77,356 HCWs (2nd dose), 80,84,311 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 26,01,298 FLWs (2nd Dose), 36,33,473 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,76,27,418 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-64 of the vaccination drive on March 20, more than 25 Lakh (25,40,449) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,83,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,669 sessions for first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,57,292 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, country’s total active caseload stands at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) today. A net incline of 20,693 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,30,288 today with national recovery rate — 95.96 per cent. 22,956 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Seventeen states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

