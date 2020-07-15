Six test positive for Covid-19, none of them players: CSA

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday said that six positive Covid-19 results have come out from around 50 tests that it conducted on players, coaches, support staff and venue staff between July 10 and July 13 at various venues across the country.

The tests were conducted in preparation for the 3TeamCricket match that is set to take place on July 18.

“Six positive results have returned but none among any of the participating players. They have been managed by the CSA medical team according to the current Department of Health and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines,” said CSA in its statement.

“Contact tracing has been done also and the management strategies have been put in place according to these guidelines,” it added.

The 3TeamCricket match will be held at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and will see three teams — the Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock — competing for the Solidarity Cup.

de Villiers, de Kock and Rabada will lead the teams who will bat for a maximum of 12 overs, six per innings, during which time they will face both opponents on the pitch.

At the fall of the seventh wicket, the last remaining batsman can carry on, but only score in even numbers, twos, fours or sixes.

The side with the highest aggregate score at the end of the match will be adjudged the winner.

Source: IANS