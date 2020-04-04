Six test positive in UP’s Maharajganj

Maharajganj: Six persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday, officials said.

All of them had gone to Delhi to attend the religious programme organised by the Tablighi Jamaat and returned to Maharajganj on March 21, they said.

“Samples of 21 people who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin were sent to Medical College, Gorakhpur for examination. Coronavirus has been confirmed in six of these,” District Magistrate of Maharajganj Ujjwal Kumar said.

“They are being treated at Mithoura community health centre,” he said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.