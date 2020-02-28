Skip IPL if you feel there is ‘burn-out’: Kapil Dev

A+ A-

New Delhi: The 1983-World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev has said that the players can always skip playing in the IPL if they feel there is too much of cricket going on.

His remarks come as Virat Kohli earlier this year had addressed the issue of playing too much cricket and he even said that the time is not far when the team will land directly at the stadium.

“If they think there is a burn-out, don’t play IPL then. You can always take a break during IPL, I think when you represent your country, it should be a different feeling,” Dev told reporters.

When asked about his take on ICC’s four-day Test proposal, Dev jokingly remarked: “Yes, eventually we will play one-over matches. Who knows? Maybe only the toss will happen going ahead”.

India had lost the first Test against New Zealand by ten wickets. Jasprit Bumrah had managed to take just one wicket in the match, however, Dev said that the pacer will return to form very soon.

“I think when you go through an injury, the body takes time. He is a fine bowler, he has proved it a lot of times in the past. It does not take time to come back in form, it just takes one spell to take wickets. These people are champions,” Dev said.

“I felt more bad about this time (losing the first Test) because T20Is and ODIs were played before the Tests. It was not like the Tests were played first. but having said that, New Zealand needs to be given a lot of credit,” he added.

India will now take on New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29-March 4.