SL Foreign Ministry temporarily suspends consular services

Colombo, Oct 23 : The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry has decided to temporarily suspend all services offered by its Consular Affairs Division aimed at restricting the gathering of crowds amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the announcement on Thursday, the Consular Affairs Division situated at the Ceylinco Building in Colombo will remain closed for visitors until further notice, reports the Daily Financial Times.

Document attestation services will also not be offered by both the Regional Consular Offices in Matara and Jaffna.

The development comes as the number of coronavirus cases has increased to 6,287, while the death toll stood at 14.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.