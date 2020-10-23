SL Foreign Ministry temporarily suspends consular services

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 1:10 pm IST
SL Foreign Ministry temporarily suspends consular services

Colombo, Oct 23 : The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry has decided to temporarily suspend all services offered by its Consular Affairs Division aimed at restricting the gathering of crowds amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the announcement on Thursday, the Consular Affairs Division situated at the Ceylinco Building in Colombo will remain closed for visitors until further notice, reports the Daily Financial Times.

Document attestation services will also not be offered by both the Regional Consular Offices in Matara and Jaffna.

The development comes as the number of coronavirus cases has increased to 6,287, while the death toll stood at 14.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  'One Country, One System' will wreck federalism: Chidambaram
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 1:10 pm IST
Back to top button