Slain Amjad Sabri’s associate living in abject poverty

KARACHI: Qawwal Saleem Sabri, an associate of slain Qawwal Amjad Sabri is living a life of hunger and poverty.

Amjad Sabri, one of Pakistan’s finest Sufi Qawwals was gunned down in broad daylight in June, 2016 by unidentified assailants who opened fire on his car in the congested Liaquatabad area near his home in Karachi.

The artist, who were also in the car at the time of attack told the media that he lost his livelihood and is living hand-to-mouth after Amjad Sabri’s death.

Saleem said to have no money to pay rent and take care of his children and had not even received the compensated amount he was promised by the previous government despite making many attempts.

“Main berozgari ki zindagi guzar raha hoon (I am living a life with no source of income). Hamain na Benazir income support program, na Imran Khan relief program se koi madad mili (We didn’t receive any help from any government’s relief programs during this crisis). I didn’t even receive money which the government promised after Amjad Sabri’s death,” he said.

An emotional Saleem also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to offer him a respectable job so that he can feed his children with dignity.

“I was injured and promised 15 lakh rupees that I haven’t received to date. I request the government officials to pay me the compensation amount so that I can provide an education to my children,” he added.

Qawali Protest: Saleem Sabri, an associate of Amjad Sabri, protests in front of Karachi Press Club seeking Rs1.5 million compensation that Sindh govt had announced when Amjad Sabri was killed in 2016. Saleem had sustained injuries in the attack. pic.twitter.com/6dJ6MAPYPg — Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) April 15, 2020

