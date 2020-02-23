menu
23 Feb 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
Slain forest brigand Veerappan’s daughter joins BJP

Posted by Qayam Published: February 23, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
Krishnagiri: Vidya Rani, daughter of slain forest brigand Veerappan, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday at an event organised here.

Party general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present at the event.

“I want to work for the poor and underprivileged irrespective of their caste and religion. PM Modi’s schemes are for the people and I want to take them to the people,” said Vidya.

Besides Rani, the event saw as many as 1000 members from other political parties join the BJP.

Source: ANI
