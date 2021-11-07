Slash in fuel prices an eyewash, remove cess instead: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday tore into the BJP-led central government over the slash in fuel prices by calling it an “eyewash”. Taking a shot at Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president and Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay, KCR “warned” him, for allegedly spreading lies about the state government. He also demanded the Centre to bring the price of petrol to Rs 75.

Discussing BJP’s lies, the chief minister spoke about how even when petrol and diesel prices dropped exponentially in the international market, BJP lied to people stating that the prices had risen. “It was then amusing to see the Center increase the prices and then reduce it slightly and pretend that they had served the people well,” KCR added.

The Telangana chief minister also said that the Centre should bring down prices of fuel to prices of 2014 (based in international prices), with regards to reducing the state’s tax on fuel. He demanded the Centre to scrap the cess on petroleum products to rein in the prices of petrol and diesel, which have seen a massive hike in recent months (last week however the Centre slashed the prices marginally).

“What should we decrease? I am demanding the government of India to remove the cess on petrol and diesel. It is for the benefit of the country. Without any increase of crude oil in the international market, the government of India has put levies on petrol and diesel. It is up to them to withdraw the total cesses. 100% we will do Dharnas to demand this,” KCR stated when asked if the Telangana government will reduce the state’s tax on prices.

“BJP has done nothing for Farmers”

Discussing the issue of farmers, KCR invoked Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema and spoke about how he had served the farmers of the state well by providing them with good water and electricity. “Even NITI Ayog appreciated Mission Bhageeratha and Mission Kakatiya,” said KCR.

“I am warning Bandi Sanjay: Be careful. If you can get funds, seeds, approvals from Delhi…I request farmers not to believe in such people, as they are misleading. Did he bring a single rupee to Karimnagar? What does he talk in Delhi? Show one development that has been done by the central government,” said KCR, while addressing a press conference from his camp office in Hyderabad.

Accusing the Center of being anti-farmer in the farm laws, KCR also brought up Lakhimpur Kheri violence where farmers were allegedly run over by a BJP leader’s son. He remarked that the Center was jealous because Telangana was the number one state in rice production.

He also reiterated that paddy procurement was not possible his Rabi season solely because the Union government was unwilling to accept boiled rice from Telangana.

Asserting that he has improved Telangana with regard to water supply, electricity and schemes for farmers, KCR stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) itself has said that Telangana is the best state in India. “I hold the post of the chief minister, so I should hold my constitutional responsibility with the Centre. We have maintained fiscal prudence and are number one in the country,” added KCR.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo said that his statements were being made to put an end “to false propaganda” of the BJP on various issues. His press conference comes five days after the TRS lost the important Huzurabad by-poll to the BJP, whose candidate Eatala Rajender (former TRS leader and state health minister) won the seat. The by-election was held as Eatala vacated the seat after being sacked from the state cabinet in May over corruption charges.

Taking on the Centre with regard to the division of water from the Krishna river with Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana chief minister called the ongoing issues with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) “donga (thief) drama”. KCR informed the media that he was going to continue working towards the development of farmers and aside from that vowed to ensure the implementation Dalit Bandhu.