Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from different state governments.

Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Irani said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need.”

Source: PTI

