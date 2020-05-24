menu
search
24 May 2020, Sun
  • Latest
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Posted by Qayam Published: May 24, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from different state governments.

Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Irani said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need.”

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved