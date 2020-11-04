Snakes are the new menace for Osman Nagar flood-victims

Hyderabad: Adding to the existing woes, flood victims of Osman Nagar—which is inundated for over 50 days now—are warned to counter yet another menace, ‘Snakes’. The residents of the flood-hit areas residing temporarily in neighbouring Shaheen Nagar were warned early this week about the presence of snakes in the floodwater by a local NGO.

Siasat.com video journalist Abdul Mukarram too captured the footage of snakes in the floodwater that inundated Osman Nagar. More than eight snakes and approximately 10-feet long python was also spotted while capturing the footage.

Haseena Begum, whose house in Osman Nagar was submerged up to six-feet in water, said, “It’s been a month I, along with my two children, are surviving in the lanes of the neighbouring Shaheen Nagar waiting for the water to be drained out in my area. But, early this week the volunteers of Mass Foundation informed us about snakes that are seen in the floodwater. We could get some of our valuables out, with the help of a boat.”

Heavy rains that resulted in floods displaced the snakes and they are finding safe spaces in the buildings that are submerged in floodwater. Along with gluts of snakes, scorpions and other insects are reported to be seen.

Locals in and around the inundated locality fear an imminent threat of snake and scorpion bites. Amid these fears, they also lamented that no snake-catching teams have been deployed as yet.

In the heavy rains witnessed by the city on October 19 which left several parts of the city and its peripheries inundated, over 100 snakes were rescued by the Friends of Snakes Society. The society attends to calls of snake sightings on their helpline number 83742-33366.