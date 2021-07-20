Snapchat will allow putting Bitmoji 3D on profile

New Delhi: Popular social media platform Snapchat is rolling out a new look for its users that now includes 3D Bitmoji avatars.

With more than 200 million people using Bitmoji every day, Snapchatters will soon be able to browse from over 1,200 combinations of body poses, facial expressions, gestures and backgrounds to further personalise their digital avatars, the company said in a statement.

From peace signs and prayer hands, to scenic beaches and trendy animal print backgrounds “users can now match their 3D Bitmoji to their every mood,” it added.

Using Pixar-quality 3D capabilities, users will see enhanced details on their customised avatar — from the clothing textures and unique embellishments from their favourite fashion labels, to the sparkle and shine on their avatar’s earrings.

Snapchat said that its new look will allow users to see a three dimensional version of themselves on their Snapchat Profile and Friendship Profile.

According to the company, the new update offers users an entirely new way to express themselves and their personalities on the platform.

Bitmoji brings visual identity and emotion into communication, content and games and has added more nuance and expression to everyday conversations. Bitmoji joined the Snap family in summer 2016 and over 300 million use it every month, the company said.

The new Profiles also will showcase an expanded Snapcode Menu for easy Profile access.

It will include editing options, like quickly changing your outfit, or hair style and Profile sharing — so Snapchatters can have the option to share their customized 3D Bitmoji with their friends on and off Snapchat.