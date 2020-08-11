Sobhita Dhulipala wants you to believe she was around in 1957

Mumbai, Aug 11 : A saree-clad Sobhita Dhulipala strikes a vintage pose in a new black-and-white snapshot she posted on social media.

“Found a pic of me from 1957,” the 28-year-old wittily captioned the image.

Recently, Sobhita boarded a flight for the first time after the pandemic broke out, and she said the experience felt like going to outer space. In the Instagram picture she posted of the flight journey, Sobhita is seen clad in a PPE suit and standing in what seems like an airport washroom.

She did not disclose her travel details.

On the work front, Sobhita will next be seen in director Sashi Kiran’s “Major”. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was an NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. “Major” is set to release later this year.

Source: IANS

