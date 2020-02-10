menu
Social media: Anchor Anasuya complains against mischief mongers

Posted by SM Bilal Published: February 10, 2020, 10:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: Following increasing mental harassment by abusive comments against her in the social media, prominent Telugu anchor Anasuya Bharadwaja has lodged a complaint with the Cyber crime police to initiate action against the by mischief mongers.

In a tweet to the police, Anasuya complained that some mischief mongers were continuously making vulgar comments against her in the social media.

“There will be no meaning if I don’t respond to the mischief mongers”, she told the police and sought immediate action against the culprits. Responding to her complaint, the Cyber crime police assured her of prompt action against the culprits.

