Social worker Syed Saleem arrested by Chandrayangutta police

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police have arrested Syed Saleem, a famous social worker of the old city from his residence. During the arrest commotion prevailed near his residence after a group AIMIM activists tried to manhandle him.

According to the sources, a case was registered against Syed Saleem at Chandrayangutta police station for allgedly making a statement against a woman web journalist.

Social worker Syed Saleem arrested by Chandrayangutta policehttps://t.co/8QJYq4AKiL pic.twitter.com/IvXcVq9hY1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 13, 2021

The woman in her complaint alleged that Syed Saleem has used abusive and obsecne language against her, Few days ago an FIR was issued against him and while the investigation was underway on Saturday night the woman web journalist had reportedly made a suicide bid.

The same incident was highlighted through a tweet of one journalist of a vernacular daily. Later a team of Chandrayangutta police arrived at the residence of Syed Saleem at Rein Bazaar and commotion prevailed. A group of AIMIM activists including coporators were also present during the arrest and allegedly made a bid to attack him in the presence of police.

“.This is a mockery of democracy and many questions are being raised on quick and one sided action of Hyderabad Police and allowing so many AIMIM corporator & workers traveling from Chandrayangutta to Dabeerpura on hundreds of two wheelers were allowed to assemble at Syed Saleem house breaking. They break all Covid protocol and Lockdown rules” said Amjedullah Khan Khalid Spokesperson Majlis Bachao Tehreek.