Social worker Syed Saleem felicitates noted lawyer Muzaferullah Khan

Hyderabad: A day after the release from the Chanchalguda jail in inflammatory statement case, the social worker Syed Saleem on Friday felicitated the noted criminal lawyer Mohammed Muzaferullah Khan and his associates at his office.

Muzaferullah Khan who has been instrumental in getting bail for Saleem in two criminal cases was garlanded along with his juniors.

On this occasion Syed Saleem said that Advocate Muzaferullah Khan has been fighting for the justice of the oppressed people who have been victimized by people in the power.

Saleem was arrested in two cases pertaining to making alleged inflammatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also a woman from old city.