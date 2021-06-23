Social worker Syed Saleem granted bail in inflammatory statements case

Hyderabad: The Nampally Metropolitan courts on Wednesday granted bail to social worker Syed Saleem in Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inflammatory statements case. With the court’s direction he is likely to be released from Chanchalguda jail on Thursday morning.

Though Saleem was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police last week and lodged at Chanchalguda prison in a defamatory statement against a woman case, the cyber crimes police have arrested him in the case by filing a prisoner’s transit warrant(PT warrant).

On May 28 this year the cyber crime police have registered a suo-moto case under IPC section 153(A) (promoting enmity on the basis of religion etc) against Saleem after he allegedly made a inflammatory statement against Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on facebook.

The police alleged that Saleem’s statement on social media might hurt sentiments of Hindu community and spread communal hatred.

The noted lawyer from Hyderabad MOhammed Muzaferullah Khan Advocate had argued for the social worker Syed Saleem.

On Wednesday Twelth Additional Metropolitan Magistrate granted bail asking Saleem to furnish two sureties of ten thousand rupees each.

Few days ago, Chandrayangutta police have booked a case against Syed Saleem, the founder of Raza-E-Ilahi foundation (NGO) under various sections of IPC for allegedly defaming and using vulgar language in the statement against one Naheeda Quadri who also runs a web channel on social media.