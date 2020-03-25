Social workers active in helping poor amid state lockdown

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, KCR has imposed lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

This lockdown affects the poor most. Those who earn their living on daily basis are struggling.

Islam teaches to feed the poor. It is said to be the valuable deed if one feeds the poor and helps a needy.

“The conscientious are those, who feed the poor, the orphan and the captive for the sake of Allah (SWT)” Surah Al-Insan, Verse: 8,9

Ghouse Khamushi Trust started the work to help the poor and needy people by distributing mid-day meals & dinner. Many other organizations also extend their hands to feed the poor.

Mohammed Farooq, Mir Masood Ali Baig, Imtiyaz Baig, Affan Qadri and other women also helping them in distributing food and water.

Till now, they have distributed the food in Akram Nagar, Nasheman Nagar, Chacha Garriage, Bahadurpura, Dabeerpura, Baba Nagar, Shaheen Nagar, Ghazimillat Colony etc. areas.

When they reached the hospitals, the patients asked for hot milk. After consulting with the gynecologist, they distributed tetra pack milk.

Senior leader of Congress, Mateen Shareef also distributed ration kits in Qalandar Nagar of Santoshnagar Division.

