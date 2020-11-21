Soldier killed in Pak firing on LoC in Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 21 : Even as New Delhi summoned the Pakistan Deputy Chief of Mission over the Nagrota attack, an Indian soldier was killed on Saturday in ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“Army Havaldar was killed in action during ceasefire violation along the LoC in Nowshera sector,” Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said.

Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by two countries in 1999.

In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations since January 2020, 30 civilians have been killed and over 110 injured.

The Indian Army has been retaliating strongly to Pakistan firing on the LoC.

Four terrorist were killed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near the Nagrota Toll Plaza on Thursday from whose possession 11 AK rifles and other weapons were recovered.

Police chief, Dilbag Singh said these terrorists had sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir through the international border in Samba sector recently.

India held a high-level meeting on the Nagrota incident on Friday evening.

Source: IANS

