Solve old city’s problem, demands JAC

Hyderabad: A delegation of Muslim Association Joint Action Committee met the Center Minister of State G Kishan Reddy and appraised him about the issues concerning the old city. The delegation members Dr. Iqbal Javid, M Hashmat Ali, Shaik Shamsuddin Ahmed, Mirza Yusuf Baig, Naimullah Sharif and Syed Salimuddin sought Reddy’s help in restoration of Osmania Hospital’s patient block and commencement of Metro rail construction work in the old city.

A member of the delegation Dr. Iqbal Javid informed the Minister, “The 6 kms Metro line from M G Bus station to Falaknuma has been approved but due to some political reasons, the construction work has not been started even though this is one of the most feasible routes of the Metro Project.”

Dr. Iqbal said that there were many initiatives by non political and social organizations to ensure commencement of work on this route but without any success. He requested Kishan Reddy to take personal interest to ensure that the work starts on this project.

Dr Iqbal further said that there were promises since last 8 years to safeguard the historical building of Osmania Hosital. Funds were allocated many a times for its renovation work. The closure of the old block of the hospital is causing inconvenience to the poor people of the city who were coming to get treatment in the in-patient block of the hospital. He requested the Minister to ensure restoration of the old block of the Osmania Hospital.