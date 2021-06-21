Somali army kills 24 al-Shabab terrorists

Mogadishu: The Somali National Army (SNA) said 24 al-Shabab terrorists were filled after its forcesfoiled an attempted on a military base in the southern town of Diinsoor.

In a statement on Sunday, the SNA said that the terrorists tried to launch an attack on the army base in Bay region thrice, but the troops successfully repulsed them, reports Xinhua news agency.

The SNA further said that its forces recovered weapons used by the al-Shabab to kill and maim people during an operation which was conducted after the foiled terrorist attack.

Diinsoor district, a strategic town, is approximately 100 km from Baidoa and is located on the border of Bay where the army has strong defensive units.

Meanwhile, SNA said it has captured al-Shabab base in Orshe village, about 50 km east of Dhusamareb, the capital city of Galmudug state.

The special forces Gorgor carried out the operation in the early hours of Sunday when the terrorists suffered a huge loss.