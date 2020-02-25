Some elements creating trouble in Delhi: Kishan Reddy

A+ A-

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said some elements were still trying to resort to violence in Delhi.

“Reports are coming that even today attempts are being made to create violence. We will conduct high-level probe into this to find out who are behind this and place the facts before the people,” the minister told reporters.

He said though some miscreants are still trying to foment trouble, Delhi police and the paramilitary forces were taking proper precautions.

He made it clear that the Centre would not tolerate killings of innocent people, damage to public and private property and attacks on the policemen doing their duty.

He reiterated that the violence in Delhi is pre-planned and aimed at tarnishing the image of India during US President Donald Trump’s visit.

Stating that Trump and his family members are in Delhi for the second day, Reddy appealed to all political parties to exercise restraint and avoid use of provocative language. He said no issue can be solved through violence.

Reddy said the Centre would deal firmly with the rioters. “No matter which community or party is resorting to violence, the Centre will not spare anyone. It will take strong action against all anti-social elements,” he said.

The minister alleged that unable to digest BJP”s massive victory in the elections and with no issue to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically, the detractors were using Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to spread canard against the government and divide the people along religious lines. “This is not good for the country,” he said.

He assured minority community that there is not a single word against them in the CAA and appealed to them not to believe the lies being spread by the opposition parties.

He challenged the political parties opposing the CAA to prove if there is anything in it against the citizens of this country. “CAA is not even against Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is only aimed at helping persecuted minorities of those countries on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Reddy condemned the alleged threats by the leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to attack enumerators visiting the houses for Census. He said Census was a constitutional obligation and it was being carried out for last 150 years.

Criticising the anti-CAA protesters, he said they were carrying national flag in one hand and a stone in the other to attack the police. “What kind of patriotism is this?” he asked.

The minister said since India was a democratic country and everyone has a right to protest, the Centre had been acting with restraint for last two months even though some of the protests were anti-national. He said the Centre did not act though the protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have shut a national highway for more than two months.

He remarked that some forces were mistaking the Centre’s patience and restraint as its weakness and inefficiency.