Son snatches money from ailing mother, abandons her on road

Hyderabad: Children are the assets of their parents but some ill-fated children instead of supporting their parents in old age abandon them on the mercy of others. In one such shocking incident a son instead of ensuring treatment of his ailing mother, snatched Rs 40,000 from her and abandoned her on the road.

The septuagenarian mother was forced to take refuge under a push cart. The incident occurred at Anujigudam village of Medchal, Ghatkesar Mandal, where 77-year-old Keshtamma was unwell for quite some time. His son brought her at a hospital in Bhongir five days ago. But on Sunday, he and his wife snatched away Rs 40,000 which the elderly woman had and left her on road near bus stand. The old woman took refuge under a push card and locals are providing food and water to her.

It is unfortunate to note such incidents occurring in the society. Parents whether they are rich or poor take care of their children with utmost love and affection. They cut short their necessities to provide luxuries to their children. But when children stand on their own feet they forget all the sacrifices made by their parents for them and consider their parents as a burden. This septuagenarian woman is the live example of this.

Quran and parents

Allah has asked human beings to recognize their parents after recognition of Allah Himself. Throughout the Quran, we notice that parents are mentioned with appreciation and with respect. Below are the verses of Quran mentioning parents:

“Your Lord had decreed, that you worship none save Him, and (that you show) kindness to parents. If one of them or both of them attain old age with you, say not “Fie” unto them nor repulse them, but speak unto them a gracious word. And lower unto them the wing of submission through mercy, and say: My Lord! Have mercy on them both, as they did care for me when I was young.” [Quran 17:23-24]

“We have enjoined on humankind kindness to parents.” [Quran 29:8 and 46:15]

“And (remember) when We made a covenant with the children of Israel, (saying): worship none save Allah (only), and be good to parents…” [Quran 2:83]

“And serve Allah. Ascribe nothing as partner unto Him. (Show) Kindness unto parents… ” [Quran 4:36]

“Say: Come, I will recite unto you that which your Lord has made a sacred duty for you; that you ascribe nothing as partner unto Him and that you do good to parents…” [Quran 6:151]

Islam and mothers

Although Islam asks children to honor and respect both parents, mothers are given particular gratitude and respect.

It was narrated by Abu Hurairah (R) that a man came to the Prophet and asked him, ‘Who is to be close to my friendship?’ The Prophet (PBUH) answered: Your mother, your mother, your mother, then your father, then the one closest to your kinship, and the one after.

“And We have enjoined upon man concerning his parents–his mother beareth him in weakness upon weakness, and his weaning is in two years–Give thanks unto Me and unto your parents. Unto Me is the journeying. But if they strive with you to make you ascribe unto Me as partner that of which you have no knowledge, then obey them not. Consort with them in the world kindly, and follow the part of him who repents unto Me. Then unto Me will you return, and I shall tell you what you used to do.–” [Quran 31:14-15]