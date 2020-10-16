Sonam Kapoor: I miss my job and being on set

Mumbai, Oct 16 : Sonam Kapoor misses being on a film set. The actress shared a video on her verified Instagram account on Friday where she can be seen getting her make-up and hair done.

“Getting ready and doing make up and hair makes me miss the movies a lot.. I miss my job and being on set and mostly I miss my team..” the actress captioned her video.

Tagging her make-up artist, she added: “Thank you for being there for me and doing glam for me .. love you.”

Sonam, regarded as a style icon by her fans, recently shared a video on social media where she gave a step-by-step guide of how she does make-up.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the film “The Zoya Factor”.

Source: IANS

