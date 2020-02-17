Sonam Kapoor slams Bhagwat’s ‘regressive’ remark on divorce

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday courted controversy after he said more cases of divorce are found in “educated and affluent” families.

Addressing RSS workers in Ahmedabad, Bhagwat said, “Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family.”

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is quite vocal on political matters called Bhagwat’s statements ‘regressive’.

Sonam shared an article by a website that contained Bhagwat’s statement. Posting it on her timeline, she said, “Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements.”

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

Here’s how netizens reacts

RSS is always against the education. Earlier they used to keep us away from the education including women. Now they blame the education for divorce.

Just imagine If Babasaheb had not been there then what could have been the situation of women in India? https://t.co/lxLjYTiWPw — Dalit Congress (@INCSCDept) February 17, 2020

Education gives us independence, so instead of being stuck in a loveless marriage , people opt to get out of it. Should swap arrogance with financial independence. — Shefali Mishra (@shefalimish) February 16, 2020