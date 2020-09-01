Sonia condoles Pranab’s passing

New Delhi, Aug 31 : Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of former President and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee.

In a message to the late leader’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, Sonia Gandhi said, “Pranab da had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the central government for over five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects.”

“He brought distinction to every post he held, he established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum, and he served the country with the utmost dedication. His life over the past 50 years mirrored 50 years of the history of India, for he played a crucial role both in shaping the course of events as well as actively participating in them, whether as a Cabinet minister, parliamentarian or President of India,” Sonia said.

She said, “I personally have so many warm memories of working with him, and I learnt so much from him. The Congress party deeply mourns his loss and will always honour his memory.”

