Sonia expels Assam MLA Ajanta Neog for anti-party activities

By IANS|   Published: 25th December 2020 6:32 pm IST
Sonia expels Assam MLA Ajanta Neog for anti-party activities

New Delhi, Dec 25 : Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday expelled Assam MLA Ajanta Neog for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Her expulsion from the party comes amid reports that former Assam Public Works Department minister Neog plans to join the ruling BJP during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said, “Congress President has approved the proposal of expulsion of Neog from the primary membership of party for indulging in anti-party activities, with immediate effect.”

If Neog joins the BJP, it will be a major setback for the Congress in Assam.

READ:  Want to enjoy snow amid Yuletide spirit in Himachal? Extend holidays

Before the 2016 assembly elections in the state, senior Congress leader and former Minister in the Tarun Gogoi government Himanta Biswa Sarma had also joined the BJP along with several of his party colleagues.

The Grand Old Party is yet to recover from the setback it received in 2016.

–IANS
aks/ash

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 25th December 2020 6:32 pm IST
Back to top button