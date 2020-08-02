Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, condition stable

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 2nd August 2020 2:00 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, condition stable

New Delhi, Aug 2 : Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, three days after she was admitted, according to a health bulletin.

Her condition was stable at the time of discharge, said Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 73-year-old Congress patron was admitted to the hospital for routine tests and check-up on Thursday.

She was under the care of Dr Arup Kumar Basu, a chest and respiratory medicine specialist.

On Thursday, she had chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than three hours.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close