Sonia, Rahul will lose their citizenship soon: Swamy

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Claiming that AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lose their citizenship soon, former Union Minister and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said, “The file is on the Home Minister Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose their citizenship.”

Swamy told this while delivering a lecture on “CAA – a historical imperative beyond contemporary politics” at the University of Hyderabad, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

According to The Hindu, asserting that Rahul Gandhi has opted for British citizenship for starting a business in England, Swamy maintained that people taking the citizenship of another country while being an Indian citizen will automatically lose their Indian citizenship.

Swamy further said, though Rahul Gandhi can apply afresh for the citizenship as his father Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian, he can’t apply using the credentials of his mother Sonia Gandhi, who Swamy claimed was not an Indian national.

Swamy noted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not understood properly and those opposing it had not read the Act itself. He claimed that Indian Muslims are no way affected with this Act and it was ridiculous to argue that Muslims coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be considered for citizenship.

During Swamy’s speech students belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI) stood silently holding placards protesting against the CAA.