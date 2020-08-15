Sonia rakes up intolerance bogey in I-Day statement

New Delhi, Aug 15 : Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi raised the intolerance bogey on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day on Saturday, saying there is no freedom to write, question or disagree, while accusing the Modi government of being undemocratic.

“Today every countryman needs to look into the conscience and ask what freedom means? Is there freedom in the country today to write, to speak, to ask questions, to disagree, to have views, to seek accountability? As a responsible opposition, it is our responsibility that we make every effort and struggle to keep India’s democratic independence intact,” said Gandhi in a statement.

Accusing the government of being undemocratic, she alleged, “Friends, we have tested our democratic values from time to time in the last 74 years of independence and have continuously matured them. Today it seems that the government is standing contrary to democratic system, constitutional values and established traditions. It is also a test for Indian democracy.”

She added that as a “responsible opposition”, it is our responsibility that we make every “effort and struggle” to keep India’s democratic values intact.

Gandhi also raked up the Galwan valley face-off with China while paying tributes to those bravehearts who laid down their lives for India. She also expressed confidence about overcoming the Covid pandemic and the economic hardships caused by it.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.