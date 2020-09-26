Sonu Nigam slams labour ministry for retweeting Deepika’s morphed pic

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has lambasted the Ministry of Labour for retweeting a tweet that had a morphed picture of Deepika Padukone from a fake account made in the name of the singer.

Sonu Nigam slams Ministry of Labour

Taking to Instagram, Sonu Nigam shared a video wherein he talked about the fake account and the tweet which was retweeted by the Ministry of Labour. The renowned singer shared the post with a caption which read as “#SonuLiveD VLog 76 Ministry of Labour of India, I am NOT on Twitter.” Check out Sonu’s post here:

Sonu Nigam expressed his disappointment over the same issue saying that this kind of mistake is not expected of the ministry. He aslo clarified the fact that he is not on Twitter since the past three-and-a-half years. He even slammed the cyber police as he had complained to them about these fake accounts earlier as well.

Sonu Nigam also said that this unexpected act by labour ministry shows that there is some mental mess going on in the country.

Ministry of labour retweets Deepika’s morphed pic

Ministry of Labour is sharing a tweet that calls a woman a depressed drug addict with a vile photoshopped image of her. Healthy democracy. SHAMEFUL



That’s the official handle. 😡😡⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Qms5nL8NPV — Abhiti Sharma (@AbhitiINC) September 23, 2020

The controversial tweet which was however deleted by the ministry later, had a morphed picture of Deepika Padukone where she can be seen holding a marijuana joint in one hand. In the edited picture, her one eye has been coloured blue while the other one is green and smoke can be seen coming out of her mouth.

The disturbing picture also had a problematic caption which said, “Repeat after me. D for Depression, D for Drugs, D for Deepika.”

The unverified handle @OfficialSonu also used the singer’s photo as the profile picture. Currently, the handle’s name has been changed to Sonu Hela and the profile picture has also been changed.

Sonu Nigam also commented on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and said that the investigation is not about the actor anymore.

Sonu Nigam further requested people to not retweet nonsense said in his name adding he is not a part of this filth and does not derive pleasure from others’ miseries.