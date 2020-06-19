Sonu Nigam warns; you may soon hear of suicides in music industry

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam in a video on Thursday mourned the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said people might soon hear about suicides in the music industry.

The singer began by saying that currently the country is grappling through a lot of pressure. “People are going through a lot of mental and emotional pressure after hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput dying by suicide. It’s very difficult to come to terms with the fact that a celebrated, talented young life is no longer with us”, Sonu said.

“The music industry has bigger mafias than the film industry,” he said.

“Only two companies in the music industry are powerful. They can decide who sings and who doesn’t,” Nigam said.

He adds that there are a couple of music companies that abuse their power and end up creating a lot of trouble for singers, composers, lyricists. “Be kind to the young talents. Don’t push them to the wall. Even my songs have been dubbed a number of times. It’s humiliating to call a singer, make him record songs and then dub his songs”, said Sonu.

Added to that is news of the face-off between India and China on Monday (15 June) in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, wherein at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. “Both these incidents have affected me a lot. Through this vlog I would like to put in a request to the music companies – today an actor has died by suicide, tomorrow it can be a musician also. The ‘music mafia’ is bigger than the film mafia in the country. I was lucky enough to escape from the shackles of music companies, but a number of young artistes are going through a lot of stress. Even if the director, producer and music composer wants to work with a particular artiste, the music companies object”,Sonu says.

Finally he urged music companies to be kind to young musicians because the need their help.