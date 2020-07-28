Sonu Sood offers job to a techie turned vegetable vendor

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 28th July 2020 12:44 pm IST
Hyderabad:  Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who turned a messiah to many during the COVID-induced crisis, on Monday (July 27), helped a techie to secure a job. 26-year old Undadi Sharada was fired from her previous job and was selling vegetables on a pavement to make her ends meet.

A user on twitter tagged the actor to help the young girl who lost the job amid COVID-19 crisis.

Sonu Sood, who runs the Pravasi Rojgar initiative to help those workers to find a steady source of livelihood, responded to their plea. He updated that the techie received a job letter after his official met her.

Elated Sharada said that she has been closely following him and how he was helping people around the country. She, however, did not reveal what kind of job offer was made to her.

