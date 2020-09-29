Sonu Sood participates in Green India Challenge, plants sapling in Ramoji Film City

By Rasia HashmiPublished: 29th September 2020 6:37 pm IST

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Sood, who is often dubbed as the “messiah of migrants” for his philanthropic work, participated in the Green India challenge by planting a sapling in the Ramoji Film City here.The ‘Dabangg’ actor was given the challenge by film director Srinu Vaitla which he took sportily and was seen planting saplings in the city.

While appreciating the efforts taken up by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, the 47-year-old actor said that saving the environment is the central priority post-COVID.

He also stated that every person should take part in saving the environment by planting the saplings.

