Sonu Sood says he feels ‘proud’ to join Special Olympics Bharat as brand ambassador

Mumbai: Indian actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has always been a step forward to aid those in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ‘Dabangg’ star has added another feather to his cap by becoming the brand ambassador of India at the Special Olympics to be held in Russia.

Sonu announced the news on his Instagram account with a picture of him wearing the jersey and posing with the Special Olympics Red Ball.

He wrote, “Feeling proud today as I’m chosen to be the Brand Ambassador for India at the #SpecialOlympics to be held in Russia! I’m sure our champions will make us proud and I wish them all the best! Jai Hind.”

The virtual event of the inaugural session was viewed by over 500 athletes, coaches, families, officials and volunteers.

Opening up about becoming the brand ambassador for India at the Special Olympics, Sonu said, “Today is a very special day for me and I am delighted to join this journey of Inclusion with Special Olympics Bharat. Through their sporting achievements, each and every Special Olympics Athlete redefines the human spirit that stands tall in the face of every challenge.”

Promoting the inclusion of persons with intellectual disabilities, he further said, “I wish luck to all of them to do their best and showcase their abilities with confidence which in itself would send a strong message to the world that they deserve to be mainstreamed.”

Expressing his gratitude for being a part of SO Bharat, the actor added, “I feel privileged to join the Special Olympics Bharat family and vouch to make this platform even bigger and resonate with people all over the country. I support SO Bharat. I support the Inclusion Revolution.”

In his role as the brand ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat, Sonu will lead the team of Special Olympics Bharat Athletes who will travel to Kazan to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in January 2022.