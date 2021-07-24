Sonu Sood to Mahesh Babu, celebs wish KTR on his birthday

Mumbai: TRS working president K Tarakarama Rao, or KTR as he is popularly known as is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Prominent personalities, including political leaders, Tollywood celebrities poured in birthday greetings for KTR and applauded his vision for the state as a young leader.

Sonu Sood took to to his Twitter and wrote, “Many happy returns of the day @KTRTRS Garu. May this year and coming ones be the best ever. Your positivity and vision may always be the guiding force for millions. You are a born Superstar not just for me but for your entire state. Can’t wait to give you the tightest hug ever.”

Many happy returns of the day @KTRTRS Garu. May this year and coming ones be the best ever. Your positivity and vision may always be the guiding force for millions. You are a born Superstar not just for me but for your entire state. Can’t wait to give you the tightest hug ever. pic.twitter.com/J7RB4ayE22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2021

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing a good friend and a truly remarkable leader @KTRTRS, a very happy birthday! Have an incredible year ahead.”

Wishing a good friend and a truly remarkable leader @KTRTRS, a very happy birthday! Have an incredible year ahead. 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 24, 2021

Ravi Teja too extended his warm wishes. “Happy birthday @KTRTRS. Wishing you great health and happiness. Keep up the amazing work!” he wrote.

Happy birthday @KTRTRS. Wishing you great health and happiness. Keep up the amazing work! 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) July 24, 2021

“@KTRTRS wish you a very very happy birthday and a fantastic year I had brother. I hope this is the most spectacular year yet for you.. Much love,” R Madhavan wrote.

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Wishing the most positive political model & a proactive leader @KTRTRS garu a very happy birthday!”

Wishing a happy birthday to our honorable minister & dynamic leader @KTRTRS Garu. Many Many Happy Returns of the day sir..More power to you 😇🙏#HappyBirthdayKTR#HBDKTR — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) July 24, 2021

Thanks Sundeep for your kind words https://t.co/Qa14bNwFtj — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 24, 2021

Currently heading the state’s municipal administration, urban development and IT ministries, KTR is the son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. His foray into politics was in 2009 when he contested the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh general elections from the Sircilla Assembly constituency.

He became a leader of masses during the separate Telangana movement. Post-bifurcation, KCR in his capacity as the IT minister took up large scale projects that changed the face of Hyderabad by attracting large-scale investments and projects.

He became a leader of masses during the separate Telangana movement. Post-bifurcation, KCR in his capacity as the IT minister took up large scale projects that changed the face of Hyderabad by attracting large-scale investments and projects.