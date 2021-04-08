Sonu Sood urges govt to allow vaccine for 25 and above

Mumbai: Amid the current vaccination drive in the country, Bollywood star Sonu Sood urged the Ministry of Health to allow people aged 25 and above to take the COVID-19 vaccine as the country is seeing a surge in cases.

In the tweet, he states that the maximum number of COVID-19 cases reported are among the youngsters and the government should lower the age eligibility to receive vaccines to 25 years as kids are getting infected in large numbers.

I urge @MoHFW_INDIA to consider 25 years and above getting vaccinated too. With number of cases rising and even kids getting infected in large numbers with virus it's high time we announce the vaccination for 25 years and above. Max number of cases I come across are youngsters. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 8, 2021

Sood has been spreading awareness about the vaccine and is the brand ambassador of Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life, whose initiative is to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and raise awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

The actor has already received his first dose of vaccination on April 7 and shared it on twitter while also promoting the CSR drive – Sanjeevani.

Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan in an interview with PTI stated that the basic aim is to reduce death through vaccination. The other aim is to protect your healthcare system. And to protect those who are the most vulnerable. The aim is never to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it.