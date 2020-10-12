Sony launches new full-frame mirrorless camera in India

New Delhi, Oct 12 : Sony on Monday announced Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera series with ‘Alpha 7S III’ for Rs 3,34,990 in India.

The camera features a brand new 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame image sensor with ultra-high ‘s’ series sensitivity and over 15 stop wide dynamic range, video-recording capabilities including 4K 120pi and 10-bit 4:2:2 colour depth, the company said in a statement.

“Alpha 7S III combines the classic S series sensitivity with a feature set, performance level and user experience that is simply unmatched in the industry today at any price segment,” said Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imaging Head at Sony India.

The camera comes with a new heat-dissipating mechanism, dual-slot relay recording, enabling over one-hour of 4K 60p movie shooting until battery ends, a new autofocus system and a touch-screen interface and side flip LCD screen.

The new CMOS image sensor and BIONZ XR image processing engine in the Alpha 7S III aims to delivers legendary S-series sensitivity with significantly enhanced colour reproduction and texture renderings for improved overall image quality.

In addition, real-time tracking and real-time eye AF are available in Alpha 7S III to maintain constant focus on the intended subject.

Sony said its advanced real-time eye AF improves detection performance by 30 per cent over the previous system, thanks to the new image-processing engine.

It ensures accurate, reliable detection, even when the subject’s face looks away. Real-time eye AF is automatically initiated when an eye is detected.

The new Alpha 7S III camera will be available from October 15.

