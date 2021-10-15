Sooryavanshi: Here’s how much Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar are getting paid

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited Bollywood project Sooryavanshi is all set to see the light of the day as the film is scheduled to hit the screens on November 5, 2021. One of the most buzzed movies starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will release on the eve of Diwali this year.

The makers on Friday dropped the teaser of Sooryavanshi on social media announcing the release date. Watch it below:

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at how much the cast of movie including Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are taking home as their remuneration.

Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/JF2QE80Efp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

Akshay, Katrina, Rohit’s fee

According to various media portals, Akshay Kumar has charged Rs 35-40 crores for playing lead role in Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, makers are reportedly paying nearly 10 crores for Katrina for her female lead role.

If the reports are to be believed, Rohit is taking home Rs 20 crores for directing the film.

More about Sooryavanshi

The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.

Sooryavanshi will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay’s love interest in the film.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is a continuation of the cop action ‘Singham’ universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Singam’ and ‘Singham Returns’, then expanded with ‘Simmba’, starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay’s character.

(With inputs from IANS)