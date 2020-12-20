South Central Railway bags 3 National Energy Conservation awards

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has won three national energy conservation awards announced by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India.

These awards were declared for the year 2020 as part of the National Energy Conservation week being celebrated from December 14 to December 21 throughout the year.

The awards are announced every year to recognize the efforts of various industrial units/establishments/organizations who have shown exemplary performance in conservation of energy and effective utilization of available energy.

Diesel Loco Shed, Vijayawada got the first prize in the industry/railway workshops category. Lekha Bhavan (SCR Accounts Office building) got the second prize in the building/government offices category. South Central Railway (SCR) zone also got the Certificate of Merit in transport/zonal railways category.

SCR being at the forefront in energy conservation has been winning these awards from the union ministry of power for the last nine years consistently.

The zone has been able to bag these awards through relentless efforts in the area of energy efficiency and green initiatives by all the divisions, workshops, field units of all the departments, even with the stiff competition from various ministries, PSUs and corporate sectors, SCR said.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, stated that winning three prestigious awards at national level is a great achievement and it indicates commitment shown by each and every employee of the zone. He complimented Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, SCR, divisional railway managers, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other concerned railway officials.