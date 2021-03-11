South central railway invites applications from advocates

Hyderabad: South central railway (SCR) on Wednesday invited applications from eligible advocates willing to be on the zone panels before the high courts, central administrative tribunals and railway claims tribunals.

The zone has issued necessary notices/information in the offices of the bar associations of the high court of Telangana in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh high court at Amravati, Mumbai high court, Aurangabad bench at Aurangabad, central administration tribunal Hyderabad bench and circuit bench in Aurangabad and Railway Claims Tribunal, Hyderabad and Amravati benches for information to the willing eligible advocates.

The advocates willing may submit their application to the senior law officer, third floor, rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on or before March 31.