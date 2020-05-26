South Central Railway to resume train services from June 1

Hyderabad: Train services are set to resume in Telangana from 1 June 2020. However, the state has those with visible symptoms of Coronavirus will not be permitted to travel.

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for train services. Train services were suspended due to nationwide lockdown, will resume from June 1.

