South Central Railways awaits nod to resume MMTS services

Hyderabad: Almost after seven months rest to the South Central Railway (SCR) the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) is now all set to resume its operation. It is said that the authorities are awaiting the nod from the government and would restart with 200 trains initially.

The schedule has also been chalked out, however, is waiting for the SCR the nod. At a recent meeting, the Railway Board chairman indicated that 200 trains would be pressed into service throughout the country.

The SCR is yet to receive the schedule for reopen services and are still not clear how many trains would be started. A senior official said, “The MMTS service would resume only after the board clears the list of 200 trains.” In the meantime, the call for resumption of services is growing shriller.

Before the lockdown, anywhere between 1.5 lakh to 1.8 lakh passengers travelled daily in the 121 services. Officials, however, say to begin with there would be few trips to cater to office goers. According to reports, the number of local trains in Mumbai would be increased from October 12.