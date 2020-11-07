South Central Railways launch ‘Meri Saheli’ to ensure safety of women

Hyderabad: To ensure the safety of women the South Central Railway launched “Meri Saheli” initiative over the zone, especially those travelling alone, the initiative was launched on Thursday.

At the originating station, a team of the women Railway Protections Force(RPF) interacted with the women passengers orienting them the things to be taken care while travelling; about eight trains have been identified for this.

During the interaction, the officials also handed the passengers an emergency contact number that is ‘182’.

The passengers were told that the RPF team would be there at the stations to help the passengers. The team would be collecting the seat numbers of the woman passengers and conveys to them about the stoppages en-route. The platform duty RPF personnel at the stations en-route will keep an unobtrusive watch over the coaches and berths concerned and if the need arises, interact with the passengers.

Onboard RPF/RPSF escort will also cover the coaches/identified berths during their duty period. RPF teams will also collect feedback from identified woman passengers at the destination stations. If some distress call comes from any woman passenger travelling in the train covered under “Meri Saheli” initiative, the disposal of the call is monitored at the level of senior officers.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya,l in a press release said that the nominated trains of other zones under the programme passing through SCR are also being attended by RPF personnel of the zone.

Following trains are covered under the initiative: 07201 Golconda Express — Guntur–Secunderabad, 07202 Golconda Express — Secunderabad–Guntur, 02778 Godavari Express — Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam, 02793 Rayalaseema Express — Tirupati–Nizamabad, 02715 Sachkand Express — H.S. Nanded–Amritsar, 01142 Nandigram Express — Kinwat–CSMT, 07225 Amaravati Express — Vijayawada–Hubbali and 02785 Mysore Express — Kacheguda–Mysore.