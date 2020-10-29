South Korean POSCO to invest in Andhra Pradesh

Get Outlook for Android

Amaravati, Oct 29 : Representatives from South Korean steel giant POSCO met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, and expressed willingness to invest in the state.

Reddy interacted with the POSCO executives and told them about the southern state’s industrial policy.

He said the state encourages industrial development in the state with a transparent industrial policy.

“The natural resources in the state will help industries and also industrial development in the state,” said Reddy about AP, which is still majorly an agrarian state.

POSCO India chairman Sung-Lae Chun, chief financial officer Goo Young An, senior general manager Jung Le Park and other officers were part of the delegation that met the chief minister.

–IANS

sth/ash