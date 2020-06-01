Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department, IMD on Monday confirmed the arrival of southwest monsoon in Kerala. June 1 is the coinciding with its normal date date for the monsoon to reach Kerala. Last year the monsoon got delayed and reached on June 8th.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today, 1st June 2020. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through lat. 120N/ Long. 600E, lat. 120N/ Long. 700E, Cannur, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, lat. 80N/ Long. 860E, lat. 110N/ Long. 900E, lat. 140N/ Long. 930E and lat. 160N/ Long. 950E (Fig.1).

Meteorological conditions leading to onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala

Widespread rainfall occurred over Kerala, during the past 2 days. More than 70% of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations for Monsoon onset over Kerala have reported rainfall during the last 48 hours (Fig-2).

Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels (wind speed up to 20 knots) and deepened up to 4.5 km over the south Arabian Sea.

There is persistent convection (cloudiness indicated by Outgoing Longwave Radiation values <200 Wm-2) from satellite imagery and coastal Doppler Weather Radars from 27th May 2020 onwards.

In addition to the above features, a low-pressure area has formed over Southeast & adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area on 31st May 2020 which intensified into a depression over east-central & adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea today morning, the 1st June 2020.

The criterion for declaration of southwest monsoon over Kerala is given in Annexure 1.

The criterion for declaration of southwest monsoon over Kerala

Rainfall If after 10th May, 60% of the available 14 stations enlisted*, viz. Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Vellanikkara (Thrissur), Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu (Kasargod) and Mangaluru report rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days, the onset over Kerala be declared on the 2nd day, provided the following criteria are also in concurrence.

Wind field Depth of westerlies should be maintained up to 600 hPa, in the box equator to Lat. 10ºN and Long. 55ºE to 80ºE. The zonal wind speed over the area bounded by Lat. 5-10ºN, Long. 70-80ºE should be of the order of 15 – 20 Kts. at 925 hPa. The source of data can be RSMC wind analysis/satellite-derived winds

Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) INSAT derived OLR value should be below 200 wm-2 in the box confined by Lat. 5-10ºN and Long. 70-75ºE.

