Southwest monsoon to be normal in Telangana: IMD

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin has said Southwest monsoon will be normal or above normal this year in Telangana.

Speaking to the Siasat Daily, the Director of IMD Dr. K Nagaratna said Telangana State will witness normal or above rainfall during the current season.

In its 2021 weather forecast bulletin, the IMD said Telangana State is likely to witness above normal rainfall with probability of 35-55 percent during the current season.

It further added that previous year also, the state had witnessed above normal rainfall and this year too there will be not much difference. The southwest monsoon in the country is most likely to be normal with 96% to 104% of long period average.

“The month of August will see surplus rains across the state and the forecast for the four regions in the country for the months of June-September including South peninsular under which Telangana falls will be released in May end”, said the director in charge of IMD.